Southern Arkansas completed a baseball sweep Saturday against Southeastern Oklahoma, winning two games as the Muleriders continue to hold down the Great American Conference lead at 17-1 (23-4 overall).
Game 1
Southern Arkansas 16, Southeastern Oklahoma 9
The Muleriders scored 11 runs across the first four innings to take an 11-0 lead heading into the fifth inning. SAU got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning with four runs, as Ty Manning singled home Brandon Nicoll and Chris Sutton to start the game. Tucker Burton was able to cross home plate after Conner Allen reached on a fielding error to lead 3-0.
Nicoll collected three RBI in the second inning as he hit a three-run blast over the right field fence to push SAU's lead to 6-0 after Sutton got on with a single to start the inning, followed by a Brett McGee walk. Manning was able to come around on a wild pitch after reaching on a double to make the score 7-0.
SAU pushed two more runs across in the bottom of the third inning and fourth inning. Nicoll hit a sac fly to score Allen, followed by a wild pitch that Sutton scored on to make the score 9-0 after three innings. Jakob Machuca led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo blast to push the score to 10-0 followed by a Riley Orr fielders choice that scored Chris Lyles to make it 11-0.
SOSU was able to get four runs on the board in the top of the fifth, followed by five more in the top of the eight to make the score 11-9. The Muleriders answered with their own five spot in the bottom of the eighth inning, as Lyles got things started with an RBI double to left center to score Machuca to push the Mulerider lead to 3. McGee took a pitch off the back for an easy RBI that brought home Lyles to make it 13-9. Jacob Martinez was able to score after Nicoll reached on a fielders choice to give SAU 14 runs, followed by a two-run single from Tucker Burton to make it 16-9.
Sutton led the team with three hits to go along with three runs. Nicoll collected five RBI in the game one to go along with two hits and three runs scored. Manning collected two hits and two RBI, while Burton also collected two RBI.
Jeremy Adorno moved to 8-0 on the year after going 5.1 innings and striking out seven. Adorno allowed four hits on four runs. Isaiah Haynes pitched two innings and struck out three batters, while Jack Liddell closed out the game with 1.1 innings while allowing one hit.
Game 2
Southern Arkansas 9, Southeastern Oklahoma 3
Tied at 3-3 through 6 ½ innings of play, SAU used a six-run sixth inning and a solid relief outing from Chance Bolter to pick up the win. The Muleriders got on the board first with one run in the bottom of the second inning as Burton came around to score after Manning hit into a double play. SAU posted two more runs in the bottom of the third inning as Sutton singled up the middle to score Martinez. Orr was able to score on a Nicoll fielder’s choice to make the score 3-0.
SOSU posted two runs in the top of the fifth inning and then one more in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 3-3. The big sixth inning for the Muleriders was sparked by an RBI triple from Manning that scored Machuca to make the score 4-3. Martinez banged a double off of the top of the right centerfield wall that scored Manning, followed by a double down the right field line from Orr to score Martinez to push the Mulerider lead to 6-3. Sutton followed Orr up with a single to left field that pushed Orr across. After making a quick pitching change, McGee welcomed SOSU's new reliever with a no doubter two run shot to push the lead to 9-3 in favor of SAU.
Sutton led the Muleriders with three hits and two RBI. Manning collected to hits and two RBI while Orr finished with two hits and one RBI.
Wyatt Marr got the start on the mound and went 4.2 innings. Marr struck out three batters and allowed four hits on two runs. Bolter pitched the final 2.1 innings in relief to pick up his fourth win of the campaign. Bolter allowed one run on three hits.
The Muleriders will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon, as they are set to travel to Russellville to take on Arkansas Tech in a single game. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.
