The Southern Arkansas women's basketball team finished out the 2022 year with a 110-47 domination of the University of the Ozarks to record their largest scoring margin of the season.
The Muleriders have recorded triple digit scoring figures in five of their 10 games played this season, which ties the number of 100+ scoring games in the 2021-22 season.
Sophomore Jada Gasaway more than doubled her season-high field goals made, making five baskets, shooting 57.1% (4-7) from three and going 2 for 2 from the free throw line. Gasaway led team scoring with a career-high 16 points and served as one of four Muleriders to record double-digit scoring figures in the Monday afternoon matchup.
Freshmen Brooklin Brown and Sihirah Reese both recorded 14 points which represent career-best scoring numbers for the duo. Freshman Kylie Minter recorded her fourth double-digit scoring game with 10 points while recording her most time on the court this season at 23 minutes. Freshman Marlee Bright dipped into double-digits in assists for the first time in her career, aiding the Muleriders with 10 helpers while also recording a career-high seven steals.
The Muleriders relied more on their two-point shooting then they have all season, making 62 points in the paint. The Magnolia team made 45 of their attempted 94 field goals for a shooting clip of 47.9%, their best of the season, and matched a season-high 26 steals.
Both teams started out in a funk, failing to put up a single point in the first two minutes of play. Diamond Morris started scoring with a layup and the Eagles responded to the Riders’ first two baskets with their own; unfortunately, that was as long as they could hold on. Minter and Gasaway hit back-to-back threes to gain a seven-point lead that the Muleriders built on the rest of the quarter and throughout the game. Senior Kylie Warren wrapped up first quarter scoring with a layup at 0:12 to enter the second quarter up 26-12.
SAU started off the second quarter on a 16-1 lead that included threes from Gasaway and Jones and back-to-back layups from Brown. With just over a minute to play in the half, Hill notched seven points that included a three with 18 seconds left to extend the Mulerider lead to 34 points. Hill represented just one of three Muleriders who finished the first half just a single point shy of double digits. Morris and Jones completed the trio with four made layups and a free throw for Morris and three made threes for Jones. Jones's threes came at a shooting clip of 100% in the first 20 minutes of play. Warren and junior Addy Tremie had recorded five rebounds each in the first half.
The Eagles held the Muleriders to their lowest scoring quarter right out of halftime. Southern Arkansas outscored Ozarks 19-18, but allowed the Eagles to shoot at 50%, their best scoring clip of the game. Gasaway continued to build upon her impressive game and made back-to-back threes amongst an eight point quarter. Minter closed out third quarter scoring for the Muleriders by making layup and three within 25 seconds of the other.
Both Mulerider offense and defense went off in the final quarter. SAU put up a game-high 35 points and help Ozarks to a game-ow seven points. The Riders started things off with an 11-0 run that was finished out by a Brown layup and three. An Eagles layup interrupted Southern Arkansas scoring, but the Muleriders retaliated nine interrupted points. SAU didn't hesitate to extend their lead and finished off the Eagles with a 63 point lead over the visiting Eagles. Reese and Brown both recorded double-digits in the fourth quarter alone while both Muleriders had yet to record double-digit scoring figures in a game this season.
Brittney Temple led Ozarks with seven points. Destini Powell and Reagen Markham had six. Judy Forbes had seven rebounds and four points for the Eagles (5-6).
The Muleriders conclude the 2022 portion of their season with a 4-6 record. They will look to acquire their first Great American Conference win on January 5 against Northwestern Oklahoma State. Tipoff in Alva, Oklahoma is set for 1 p.m.