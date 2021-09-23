The Great American Conference announced the third Golfers of the Week honors for the 2021-22 season. Harding’s Leo Maciejek won the Men’s accolade following his performance at the Northeastern State Golf Classic.
GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Leo Maciejek, Harding, So., Münster, Germany
Maciejek claimed the medalist honors at the Northeastern State Golf Classic when he defeated Arkansas Tech’s Santiago De La Fuente in a playoff. He overcame a five-shot deficit by carding a 3-under par 68 in the final round. His tournament total of 8-under 205 represented the lowest 54-hole score in school history. As a team, the Bisons placed third in the 18-team field.
Senior Roman Timmerman of Southern Arkansas was also nominated.