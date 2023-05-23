WARREN, OH -- Southern Arkansas men’s golf concluded its opening round of play at the NCAA DII National Championship on Monday as the Muleriders shot 310 (+22) from a sunny par-72, 7,287-yard course at the Avalon Lakes Country Club.
SAU was paced by true freshman Luke Cote who finished his 18-hole effort with a 74 (+2) and inside the field's individual top 50. The Muleriders enter Tuesday's round 17 strokes back of the eighth and final qualifying spot. SAU is in action beginning at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
Cote double bogeyed his first hole in the morning tee off, but notched a team-leading five birdies and eight made pars from hole No. 2 through hole No. 14. He ran into some slight trouble over the final four holes, bogeying No. 15, 16 and 17 and doubling No. 18; a hole that the Muleriders struggled with in round one. The Canadian was one of 15 golfers in the 108-golfer field to shoot -1 or better in par-3 scoring.
Logan McDonald finished two strokes behind Cote with a 76 (+4). McDonald notched four birdies including three on the back nine. McDonald was one of 17 golfers in the field to shoot -3 or better on par-5 holes.
Connor Harrington made par on his first six holes and in five of his efforts on the back nine. He finished round one with a 79 (+7) and led the Muleriders in pars made with 11.
Brendan Little, who officially became the first player in program history to tee off in the national championship with his 9:20 a.m. start, shot 81 (+9) after making birdie on two of his first three holes. Little begins Tuesday's action for the Muleriders at 1 p.m. with bags four through one following in 11-minute increments.
Caleb Miller logged an 83 (+11) with one birdie and nine made pars.
SAU totaled 41 pars and 13 birdies.
Fans can follow live scoring of Tuesday's second round action at https://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=stats&tid=26012. Visit www.MuleriderAthletics.com for post round results and recaps and all Mulerider Athletic social media channels to follow the 2022-23 Muleriders' run to a national title.