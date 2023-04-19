The Great American Conference announced the Men’s and Women’s Track & Field athletes of the week for the sixth week of the outdoor season. East Central’s Aspel Kiprob and Harding’s Vlad Malykhin garnered the men’s awards. The Lady Bisons’ Karyna Vehner and Oklahoma Baptist’s Mary McKey claimed the women’s honors.
GAC MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Aspel Kiprob, So., East Central, Nakuru, Kenya
Kiprob established a school record in the 5,000 meters at the Bryan Clay Invitational as he crossed the line in a time of 14:06.82. He broke the record he set two weeks prior. He finished fifth in his heat. He moved up to 19th in Division II after notching an NCAA provisional time.
GAC MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Vlad Malykhin, Fr., Harding, Shostka, Ukraine
Malykhin won the pole vault competition at the Rhodes 7-Way Meet with a mark of 5.31 meters. No one else in the meet cleared past 4.75 meters. He matched his top clearance of the season and it ranked fourth in Division II. He has yet to lose to a Division II competitor in the outdoor season.
GAC WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Mary McKey, Jr., Oklahoma Baptist, Edmond, Oklahoma
McKey ran a season-best 1:00.83 in the 400-meter hurdles at the Sooner Invitational. She finished fourth - first amongst Division II competitors. She earned an NCAA provisional time with the fastest time in the GAC and the 11th-best time in the country.
GAC WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Karyna Vehner , Fr., Harding, Khartsyzsk, Ukraine
Vehner won the triple jump at the Rhodes 7-Way Meet with a school-record and NCAA provisional mark of 12.27 meters. Vehner broke the previous mark of 12.10 meters established by teammate Mariah Miller in 2021. Vehner’s jump ranks eighth in Division II.
Southern Arkansas nominees were Derrick Onyeador, So., Daymien Smith, Fr., Diamond Brunn, Fr., and Jordan Collins, Fr.