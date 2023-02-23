The Great American Conference announced the third Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honor of the 2023 season. Arkansas Tech’s Lea Grinberg earned the award after picking up three singles wins.
GAC WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Lea Grinberg, Arkansas Tech, Jr., Paris, France
Lea Grinberg won all three of her top-flight singles matches during the week which included wins against Division I Central Arkansas. Grinberg partnered Daniela Baez for a victory at No. 1 doubles against Harding to help the Golden Suns collect their first win over Harding since 2018.