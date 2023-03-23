The Great American Conference announced the seventh Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honor of the 2023 season. Henderson State’s Kristina Kozlova won the award as the Reddies extended their win streak to five.
GAC WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kristina Kozlova, Fr., Henderson State, Perm, Russia
Kozlova collected singles and doubles wins in Henderson State’s 5-2 win against McKendree. She paired with Mulan Kamoe for a 6-3 win at the No. 1 position to improve to 6-1 as a duo. She rallied from losing her first set to take sets two and three against Viola Cipriani for a win at No. 2 singles. The Reddies’ five-match win streak represents their longest in the GAC era.