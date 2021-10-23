SEARCY -- The Southern Arkansas women's cross country team finished sixth of 12 teams competing Saturday in the Great American Conference Championship.
The Muleriders tallied 154 points and were led by true freshman Logan Warren who cracked the top 20, as she finished in 16th place (18:57.4) out of 130 runners. Warren's top 20 finish also earns her All-GAC Second Team honors.
Catherine Benavidez (24th, 19.21.4) and Dakota Cassidy (30th, 19:32.6) both finished within the top 30.
SAU had three more runners finish within the top 50, as Bronwyn Buchanan finished in 40th place, followed by Carley Hale (48th, 20:02.3). Leah Sanders (57th, 20:22.1) finished with the top 60.
The rest of SAU's runners in Alyzah McGlasson (74th, 20:59.6), Alyssa Dohm (82nd, 21:23.5), and Cecilia Quesada (95th, 22:02.8) all finished within the top 100.
The GAC also recognized its Distinguished Scholar Athletes, and SAU saw four players take home those honors in Bronwyn Buchanan, Carley Hale, Cecilia Quesada and Leah Sanders.
