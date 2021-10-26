The Great American Conference announced the league’s eighth Volleyball Players of the Week of the 2021 season. Northwestern
Oklahoma State’s Kaydee Honeycutt won Offensive Player; East Central’s Alejandra Delgado claimed Defensive Player and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Allie Hoang repeated as Setter of the Week.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kaydee Honeycutt, Northwestern Oklahoma State, OH, Sr., Marquez, Texas
Honeycutt opened her week with a double-double – 13 kills and 18 digs – against Cameron. She followed by setting the Rangers’ career record for kills, 1,112, in their comeback win against Arkansas-Monticello. Against Southern Arkansas, she set the school’s single-match record for kills when she tallied 28. For the week, she averaged a league-leading 5.29 points per set.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Alejandra Delgado, East Central, L, Sr., Cidra, Puerto Rico
Delgado averaged 5.67 digs per set in ECU’s road contests against Arkansas Tech and Harding. After collecting 23 against the first-place Golden Suns, she amassed 28 in a five-set win at Harding. The win against the Lady Bisons, the Tigers’ first in 12 all-time meetings, locked up the program’s first appearance in an eight-team GAC Championship field since 2013.
GAC SETTER OF THE WEEK
Allie Hoang, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Sr., Plano, Texas
Hoang broke the school’s career assists record as the Bulldogs went 3-0 to secure their spot in the GAC Championship field. She opened with 32 in SWOSU’s three-set, non-conference triumph against Oklahoma Christian. She followed with 43 assists, six kills and three aces at Southern Arkansas. She closed her week with 46 assists in a five-set win at Arkansas-Monticello.
