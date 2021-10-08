The Great American Conference announced the results of its 2021-22 GAC women’s basketball preseason coaches’ poll. Southwestern Oklahoma State received five first-place votes to sit atop the ranking.
The Lady Bulldogs went 18-4 last season and reached the final of South Central Region Championships. They return all five starters from a season ago, led by GAC Player of the Year and All-American Makyra Tramble. She led the GAC in scoring and steals, ranked second in rebounds and third in 3-point field goals. Bethany Franks returns for her fifth season. She owns
the GAC career record for steals and needs 31 rebounds to become the third player in league history with 1,000 in her career. Karly and Macy Gore each averaged double digits in scoring in their first season at SWOSU. Lauren Ramey averaged 10.5 points per game and ranked second on the team in
3-point field goals.
Arkansas Tech received three first-place votes and took second in the poll. The Golden Suns earned their sixth NCAA Tournament berth in the last nine seasons after posting a 14-2 record in 2021. Ashlei Lopez claimed the league’s Newcomer of the Year honor after averaging 16.4 points on 48.8 percent shooting. Jayana Sanders, a First-Team All-GAC selection and Kaley Shipman, an Honorable Mention honoree, both return for the Golden Suns as do Jalei Oglesby and Nikki Metcalfe, who both averaged double figures in scoring.
Southern Nazarene also picked up three first-place votes to finish third in the balloting. The Crimson Storm pulled off upsets on the road against SWOSU and Southeastern Oklahoma State to capture the GAC Championship title. They return six players that started at least 10 games. Abby Niehues, the GAC’s all-time leader in blocked shots who won the Defensive
Player of the Year honor, returns, as does Cassandra Awatt, the Tournament MVP and Payton Jones, the Crimson Storm’s leading scorer.
Southeastern Oklahoma State placed fourth, followed by Harding. The Savage Storm’s All-GAC First Team tandem of Kamryn Cantwell and Briley Moon both return, as do Jordan Benson and Chandler Kemp. Harding brings back Sage Hawley, the 2021 GAC Freshman of the Year. She averaged 13.5 points – on 51.3 percent shooting - and 7.4 rebounds.
Henderson State claimed the sixth position with East Central in seventh. The Reddies bring back Maci Mains, a First-Team All-GAC performer. She averaged 15.4 points and her 4.5 assists per game ranked second in the conference. The Tigers bring back two double-digit scorers in Mackenzie Crusoe and Madison Rehl.
Ouachita, Oklahoma Baptist and Southern Arkansas finished eighth, ninth and 10th. The Tigers’ Makayla Miller placed second to Tramble in scoring as she averaged 18.8 points per game. The Bison bring back Kalifa Ford, the team’s leading scorer, Andreja Peciuraite, the leading rebounder and Jaylin Stapleton, the leader in assists.
SAU returns its leading scorer, Diamond Morris and its two All-GAC selections in Kisi Young and Ariana Guinn.
Northwestern Oklahoma State and Arkansas-Monticello rounded out the poll.
The Rangers bring back their All-GAC duo of Bailey Brown and Scout Frame. The Lady Bulldogs will open the 2021-22 season by participating at the D2CCA Tip-Off Classic. At the three-day event, they will face Drury, Central Missouri and West Texas A&M. All four schools have played for the Division II national championship at least once since 2014. A majority of the remaining GAC schools open on Friday, November 12 by playing in various region crossover tournaments.