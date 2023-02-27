The Mulerider baseball team wrapped up the final game of their three-game sweep of the East Central Tigers in the conference home opener. Southern Arkansas posted a 10-run fourth inning and completed the win with a 2-run walk off home run in the eighth. 13 of the Muleriders' 15 runs came with two outs in their respective innings.
Chris Sutton, Brett McGee, Brandon Nicoll, Chris Lyles and Jack Roubik all recorded two-hit days while two additional Muleriders notched a hit, including Conner Allen who hit the walk off bomb in the eighth. Both of Nicoll's hits went for two bases as the junior recorded three RBI on the day.
Southern Arkansas Notes
Southern Arkansas made up their 3-run deficit in the fourth inning where they posted 10 runs of their own. In typical Mulerider fashion, the team rallied with two outs, seeing all 10 runs with both outs on the board. Brett McGee began the inning with a double before the next two batters were retired. Chris Lyles drew a walk which allowed for a 2-RBI Mikey McGinnis triple. Allen drew a walk before Jack Roubik singled to score McGinnis and advance Allen to second. Orr walked to load the bases and a wild pitch advanced all three runners and earned SAU their fourth run of the inning. Chris Sutton doubled to bring home Orr and Roubik. McGee walked and was brought home alongside Sutton through a Brandon Nicoll double. Richardson reached on an error that scored Nicoll and Lyles wrapped up scoring with a single that sent Richardson home.
McGee and Nicoll each recorded hits with two-outs in the fifth that scored two more runs. For the third consecutive inning, SAU saw a run with two outs as Roubik knocked a base hit to bring home the Muleriders' 13th run. Conner Allen brought the game to a close with an eighth inning 2-run home run.
Jack Liddell tossed 3.0 innings in relief of Wyatt Marr to earn his first win of the season. Liddell allowed two runs on three hits and struck out three of the 14 batters he faced.
East Central Notes
East Central got on the board first in the Saturday afternoon matchup. Mason Glowac drew a walk in the Tigers' first plate appearance of the inning which allowed a run off of Nolan Hercho's two-out triple. Herco himself scored on a throwing error by Sutton, allowing the team to grab a 2-0 lead.
ECU extended their lead to three runs in the fourth as a Dawerlyn Ama single set the team up nicely for a Kyle Busker RBI double.
The Tigers held off the creeping SAU run rule in the seventh where they recorded back-to-back sacrifice flies to cut the SAU lead to eight runs.