Southern Arkansas’ softball team will enter the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive season under head coach Jason Anderson.
The Muleriders will be the fourth seed in the Central Regional, which will take place on Wednesday through Friday in Edmond, OK, with three-seed Central Oklahoma hosting the regional.
The Muleriders are joined in the regionals by the host Bronchos; unanimous No. 1 in the NFCA poll – as well as top seed in the region and the 2019 national champions – Augustana; as well as two-seed Minnesota State Mankato, fifth-seed Central Missouri and sixth-seed Arkansas Tech.
The Muleriders enter this week with a 27-8 overall record. They will take on Central Missouri to open at noon Wednesday. The winner will face Augustana while the loser will play the loser of the Central Oklahoma-Arkansas Tech game in an elimination matchup.
SAU’s Great American Conference tournament run ended on Saturday afternoon at the hands of eventual tournament winners Arkansas Tech by a score of 4-1.
The Suns scored first in the first inning; Christina Hill hit her second RBI double of the weekend in the fourth inning to tie the score at 1-all.
The Suns scored the final three runs of the game to secure the victory over the Muleriders.
Laina Suesue, Elisa Favela and Jaxynn Dyson all recorded multi-hit games, with hits also from Hill and Maeson Grace.
Suesue and Dyson were named to the conference's all-tournament team for their performances this weekend.
Sydney Wader started the game for the Muleriders, taking the loss as she gave up five hits and four runs in 4.1 innings pitched. Landry Newgent relieved her for the final two outs of the fifth inning and Victoria Taylor struck out the side in her lone inning in relief.