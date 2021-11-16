The Great American Conference announced the league’s final Volleyball Players of the Week of the 2021 season.
Oklahoma Baptist’s Taneyah Brown and Kaylee Buell earned the Offensive Player and Setter awards; East Central’s Alejandra Delgado claimed the Defensive Player of the Week honor.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Taneyah Brown, Oklahoma Baptist, OH, Jr., Mesquite, Texas
Brown hit a team-leading .386 as the Bison defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State and Southern Nazarene to help the Bison clinch the regular-season title. She notched 15 kills and five blocks in a four-set win against the Bulldogs. She collected 12 kills, did not commit an error and hit .429
against the Crimson Storm.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Alejandra Delgado, East Central, L, Sr., Cidra, Puerto Rico
Delgado amassed 54 digs as the Tigers closed out the regular season with wins against Southern Nazarene and Southeastern Oklahoma State. She recorded her fifth 30-dig performance of the season when the tallied 36 in the five-set win against the Crimson Storm. She followed up with 18 in the Tigers’ sweep of the Savage Storm.
GAC SETTER OF THE WEEK – Kaylee Buell, Oklahoma Baptist, Sr., Ponder, Texas
Buell averaged a GAC-leading 11.86 assists per set as the Bison secured the regular-season title. In the first-place showdown with Southwestern Oklahoma State, she recorded a double-double with 49 assists and 15 digs. She added five blocks. Against rival Southern Nazarene, she collected 34 assists and 19 digs in the three-set victory.
Southern Arkansas players nominated:
Victoria White, OH; Morgan Schuster, S