The Farmers Bank Foundation is gearing up for its second annual Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation (AGFF) Trapshoot Tournament.
The tournament will take place Saturday, September 25 at the Farmers Bank & Trust Trapshooting Range located on Southern Arkansas University’s Governor Ben T. Laney Farm.
All proceeds will benefit the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation, which is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting hunting, fishing, and conservation education among the youth of Arkansas.
“Many of our employees and customers are avid hunters, fishermen, and just fans of Arkansas outdoors,” said Elizabeth Anderson, Farmers Bank Foundation executive director. “We are thrilled to support the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation who ensures high-quality outdoor recreation in Arkansas.”
The tournament will begin at 8 a.m. and is accepting five-person teams. The entry fee is $100 per person for 50 targets, and ammunition is included in the fee. The Farmers Bank Foundation is also looking for additional sponsorships ranging from $300 to $1,500.
In addition to the tournament, there will be a 50/50 money shoot and a silent auction online. For the money shoot, the entry fee is $20 per person and the winner splits the pot with the AGFF. The silent auction now features more than 25 items. Some of those items include a bear den trip, custom AGFF AR pistol, Argentina dove hunt, Arkansas alligator hunt, AGFF coolers, and more.
