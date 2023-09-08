The Great American Conference announced the women’s golfer of the week for the opening tournament of the fall 2023 season.
Oklahoma Baptist’s Morgan Becker won the honor following her play at the Central Region Fall Preview.
GAC WOMEN’S GOLFER PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Morgan Becker, So., Oklahoma Baptist, Southlake, Texas
Becker tied for second at the Central Region Fall Preview to help the Bison defeat the six other GAC schools competing at the event. She opened with a 1-over par 73, followed by a 3-over second round. She finished three shots in back of Missouri Southern’s Lily Allman.