The Great American Conference has announced the results of its 2022 women’s cross country preseason coaches’ poll.
Oklahoma Baptist received eight of the 12 first-place votes from the league’s head coaches to enter the season as the favorite.
Arkansas Tech and Harding finished in a tie for second.
In October, the Bison ran to their fifth-straight GAC Championship title after they placed their five scoring runners inside the top 17. They return a pair of First-Team All-GAC runners in Sophia Strange and Kayla McGruder.
As a freshman, Strange placed fifth at the GAC Championships to earn the league’s Freshman of the Year honor.
The Golden Suns have earned runner-up showings at both the Spring and Fall 2021 GAC Championships. They collected three first-place votes. Tech brings back five All-GAC honorees in Calli Beshore, Ashlynn Mays, Marcie Cudworth, Morganne Browning and Mandy Sykora. Beshore and Mays each finished inside the top 10 at the Fall 2021 GAC Championships.
Harding received the final first place vote. Nieves Megias returns for her senior season after a fourth-place showing at the GAC Championships. Jada Trice earned Second-Team honors.
East Central took fourth, one point ahead of Ouachita Baptist, followed by Southern Arkansas. ECU must replace the 2021 GAC individual champion and GAC Runner of the Year Aaliyah Regg-Wajid. Abigael Kemboi, who crossed the line in third, represents the top 2021 finisher returning this fall.
Ouachita brings back a pair of runners that earned All-GAC honors as freshmen. Jaci McGregor finished sixth and Mackenzie Davis took 20th. The Muleriders bring back Logan Warren, a Second-Team All-GAC selection.
Southwestern Oklahoma State edged out Southeastern Oklahoma State by three points for the seventh position. Southern Nazarene took ninth, followed by Henderson State and Northwestern Oklahoma State. Arkansas-Monticello rounded out the poll.
The regular season opens on Thursday, September 1 when East Central and Northwestern Oklahoma State take to the course. Arkansas Tech, Harding, Henderson State, Ouachita, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Southern Arkansas and Southern Nazarene all run for the first time during the Labor Day weekend. The favored Bison will first compete at the Missouri Southern Stampede on Saturday, September 17 . Oklahoma Baptist hosts the GAC Championships, scheduled for Saturday, November 5.