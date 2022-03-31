The Great American Conference announced the Softball Weekly awards for the eighth week of the 2022 season. Ouachita’s Jillian Jones won Player of the Week and East Central’s Taia Harris claimed Pitcher of the Week.
GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Jillian Jones, Ouachita, C, Sr., Inez, TX
Jones reached base at an .800 clip as the Tigers scored a series victory against Northwestern Oklahoma State. In the opening game, her hit by pitch started the three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning. In game two, he went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. In the finale, she went 2-for-2 and hit her third home run of the season.
GAC SOFTBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Taia Harris, East Central, RHP, Jr., Antlers, OK
In two starts against Arkansas-Monticello, Harris limited the Blossoms to just one run and six hits in 14.0 innings of work. On Friday, she struck out 13 in a three-hit shutout. On Saturday, she added eight more strikeouts in another complete-game effort. She recorded a 21-2 strikeout-walk ratio and she held the Blossoms to a .125 average.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Alese Casper, OF, and Kiana Pogroszewski, RHP.