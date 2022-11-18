Magnolia High School senior Kate Slayton-Bunner signed a letter-of-intent with the Southern Arkansas University track and field program on Wednesday in the MHS Media Center.
While competing at the junior high level, Slayton-Bunner was a two-time conference champion. She was also conference champion during her sophomore and junior seasons as a member of the Lady Panthers. During the last two track seasons, she was part of a 4x800 relay team that won two conference championships and was also a two-time state champion in the 800m run.
So far during her short track career, Kate has scored 170 points in individual running events and has never been beaten in the 800m at a senior high conference meet. She played an important part in helping the Lady Panthers win 4A State Runners-up title.