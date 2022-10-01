A pair of .500 teams eyeing that pivotal midseason momentum are set for action on Saturday afternoon from Wilkins Stadium.
Southern Arkansas and East Central meet for the 23rd time on the gridiron since 1953 and while the stakes aren't increasingly high, a win by either would set that team up nicely entering the middle portion of an always-competitive Great American Conference schedule.
Kickoff in the Muleriders' 107th Homecoming celebration is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. with SAU King and Queen Coronation beginning at 2 p.m.
CLICK HERE for live coverage links.
The Muleriders moved back to .500 on the season following its first home win over a ranked opponent since a 30-point decision against Southeastern Oklahoma on October 21, 2017.
It is Homecoming Week at Southern Arkansas University and the Muleriders are looking to move back into the win column in such games after having its 12-game HoCo win streak snapped last season.
With the Week 4 win over Henderson State, Southern Arkansas moves to 36-11 inside Wilkins Stadium at Rip Powell Field since 2011. Against league opposition from the Sooner State, SAU is 24-3 at home against such foes in that same span. The Muleriders won 23 consecutive games against Oklahoma opponents from 2012 to 2021.
The Muleriders enter the fifth week of the season averaging 31.8 ppg and stand at +3 in scoring margin. The scoring offense is inside the top 40 nationally, while the total offense ranks 31st in DII.
The ground attack ranks 21st in DII in yards per game at 218.8. Junior O.B. Jones and sophomore Jariq Scales are one of three duos ranked in the top 12 in the GAC in rushing yards this season. Jones leads with 283 yards rushing on 41 attempts at 63.8 ypg, while Scales' 68.5 ypg on the ground has come on 61 carries.
Jones' seven passing TDs are tied for the fourth-most in the GAC and the team's overall completion percentage of 61.3% ranks 32nd nationally.
The Muleriders have allowed only four sacks this season.
Thirteen Muleriders have recorded 10+ stops led by junior Jacob Berry's 33. Redshirt junior Del Kristoffer Wade has recorded 25 tackles. Grad Prince Udenze and redshirt freshman Hunter Hewitt lead with three tackles for loss. Hewitt's two sacks pace a defense that has registered six through four games.
Southern Arkansas' special teams units have been solid this fall particularly its punt return unit. The Muleriders rank 8th nationally in punt return defense at -0.2 yards per return. Its kickoff return defense of 17.14 yards per return ranks 42nd nationally and is fifth in the GAC.
ECU has forced 10 turnovers this season which ranks second in the GAC and 12th in DII. It's turnover margin of 1.50 ranks 12th nationally as well. The Tigers have picked off two passes and recovered eight fumbles which are the third most nationally.
The Tigers are surrendering just 157.8 ypg through the air which stands as a top 30 mark nationally and own a third down defense that ranks just outside the top 30 in DII with a opponent success rate of just 29.5%. Additionally, ECU owns a league-best 53.8% redzone defense which rates 8th nationally. The unit's scoring defense of 22 ppg ranks third in the GAC and the 333.0 ypg allowed is the second-fewest.
Offensively, the Tigers will bring the ninth-best scoring offense in the GAC at 25 ppg to Magnolia.
Nemier Herod's 6.43 yards per carry is a top 30 mark nationally. Kenny Hrncir's 202.5 ypg passing ypg ranks sixth in the GAC. La'Quan Wells's 64.5 receiving yards per game is sixth in GAC. Alexis Lopez's 1.3 FG makes per game ranks second in the GAC.