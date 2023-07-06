The Great American Conference has named Henderson State golfer Allie Bianchi as its Female Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Bianchi became the second person in GAC history - male or female - to win three end-of-year awards. Fellow Reddie Kevin Rodgers captured back-to-back Athlete of the Years in 2012-13 and 2013-14. He doubled up in 2013-14 by earning the Scholar Athlete of the Year accolade.
She claimed a spot on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America First Team. After completing her undergraduate studies with a perfect 4.00in Finance she earned another 4.00 in her graduate school work in Data Science. She received the GAC’s Elite Scholar Athlete for the second-straight season.
On the course, Bianchi received WGCA All-America Honorable Mention honors after she finished ranked in the top 50, according to GolfStat. She made the All-GAC First Team by unanimous vote. She won the individual title at the National Championship Preview and helped the team reach the National Semifinals for the first time in program history.
Other nominees for the 2022-23 GAC Female Scholar Athlete of the Year award included Brooke Prewitt (Softball), Arkansas-Monticello’s Bailey Camp (Softball), East Central’s Liv Cummins (Basketball), Harding’s Kelli McKinnon (Volleyball), Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Josena Frame (Basketball), Sophia Strange (Cross Country/Track & Field), Ouachita Baptist’s Lexie Castillow (Volleyball), Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Briley Moon (Basketball), Southern Arkansas’s Kamrin Hooks (Track & Field), Southern Nazarene’s Cassandra Awatt (Basketball) and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Rachel Masson (Track & Field).