Southern Arkansas’ hopes for a .500+ football season in the Great American Conference were blown away Saturday by a Crimson Storm.
Southern Nazarene and SAU fought back-and-forth in a game when the lead changed six times, including four times in the fourth quarter at Wilkins Stadium.
A 3-yard rush by Southern Nazarene quarterback Gage Porter with 7 seconds left put the visitors in the lead. It was the last of his four rushing touchdowns.
Southern Arkansas made one successful lateral during the ensuing kickoff and got down to the Nazarene 40 as time ran out.
SAU (4-6 conference) needed the victory to have any hope of a winning season, with a road trip to UA-Monticello ahead. SNU, after an overtime loss last week against Henderson, improved to 4-6 and has Oklahoma Baptist yet to play.
Nazarene scored first. After Aaron Fallows converted a fourth down with a 9-yard run, Porter ran 15 yards up the middle with 10:07 to play in the first quarter. Adam Atwell hit the extra point.
A couple of possessions later, SAU’s Ean Beek returned a punt 72 yards to the Nazarene 9, when he was tacked by the Crimson Storm’s punter, Ryan Reid. Jariq Scales scored for the Muleriders on a 6-yard run. Austin Wilkerson’s PAT tied the game at 7-7 with 6:39 left in the first.
SNU regained the lead on a 4-yard pass from Porter to Donavaughn Hill with 4:05 left in the quarter. Atwell’s kick was good.
SAU tightened the score to 14-10 on a 41-yard Wilkerson field goal with 14:12 left in the half. It was the cap to a 13-play, 52-yard drive.
SNU’s Porter scored again on a 6-yard run with 10:11 left in the half.
Southern Arkansas closed the gap with an 89-yard pass from O.B. Jones to Matthew Whitten. Whitten caught the ball in the middle of the field and ran for the touchdown along the right sideline. Wilkerson’s kick with 9:20 left in the half culminated a 2-play, 98-yard drive with 9:20 left in the half.
A 37-yard Nazarene field goal attempt with 5:41 left in the half ended when Atwell’s kick dinged the left upright.
SAU took its first lead of the game on a 2-yard run by Magnolia graduate Kadyn Roach at the end of an eight-play, 80-yard drive, with 3:03 left in the half.
SAU took over on a punt at its own 24, and drove all the way to the SNU 1 before Jones was stopped short of the goal as the half expired. The Muleriders led 24-21 at halftime.
Wilkerson increased SAU’s lead with his second 41-yard field goal with 11:12 to go in the third quarter.
After the three unanswered SAU scores, SNU got back into the game with a 56-yard touchdown run by Angel Ramirez. The Atwell kick put Nazarene up 28-27 with 10:16 left in the third.
There was no more scoring until early in the fourth quarter. SAU punted on the first play of the fourth quarter and SNU started a driven from the SAU 38. Porter scored on a 1-yard run with 11:19 left to play.
Moments later, Scales scored for SAU on a 74-yard scamper up the middle. Wilkerson’s PAT closed the gap to 35-34.
Porter was sacked on a third down at his own 39 and was called for intentional grounding. SNU’s Reid got off a punt that was downed at the SAU 1.
Roach got the Muleriders out of the hole on consecutive runs of 7 and 12 yards before taking a Jones handoff up the middle 57 yards to the Crimson Storm 10. But faced with fourth and goal at the 5, SAU had to settle for a third Wilkerson field goal from 22 yards out. SAU led 37-35 with 4:25 to play.
Nazarene needed only one play to score, which came on a 61-yard Aaron Fellows run. Porter rushed for a conversion and a 43-37 SNU lead.
SAU had the ball on its 27 after the kickoff. Scales converted a fourth down with a 4-yard run to the SAU 40. Two plays later, a 25-yard pass play from Jones to Seth Johnson moved the Muleriders into scoring position. Jones ran 19 yards for a touchdown with 1 minute left.
The Crimson Storm started its final drive from its own 38. Porter took command with two runs of 12 yards and one run for 11 yards, getting SNU to the SAU 3. And with 7 seconds left, Porter covered those 3 yards himself for a touchdown. A conversion pass failed but SNU led 49-44.
SAU tried to lateral its way down the field but could make only one connection, getting to the SNU 40 as time ran out.
