Mandy Jordan has been hired as assistant softball coach at Southern Arkansas University.
Jordan, a standout pitcher at Division I Lipscomb, comes to Magnolia after serving a two-year stint as a graduate assistant at Auburn University.
"I am very excited to announce Mandy Jordan as our pitching coach," said head coach Jason Anderson. "Mandy has proven both as a player and coach that she knows what it takes to win at a high level. Mandy rose to the top throughout the selection process, and we are very fortunate to be able to add her to our program. I look forward to Mandy developing our pitching staff. She has a great group of pitchers to work with and will help us in our quest to win a national championship."
During her time on the Plains, Jordan assisted with the Tiger pitchers and catchers in addition to performing field maintenance, film breakdown, and tracking team statistics. In her two seasons, Auburn won 43 games and appeared in the Tallahassee Regional of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
"I'm very excited to be a part of the Mulerider Family and am honored to be chosen for this position," noted Jordan. "I'm excited and ready to get to work with the team in a few weeks."
Prior to beginning her collegiate coaching career, Jordan enjoyed a successful playing career as a key arm of the Lipscomb Lady Bisons pitching staff for four seasons. While in Nashville, Jordan dominated the competition racking up 611 strikeouts across 109 appearances, including 89 starts, totaling 595.2 innings in the circle. She recorded 59 victories and four saves, went the distance 64 times and was a part of 20 shutouts with 16 of those coming in a complete game effort. She finished her four-year career with a 1.82 ERA.
With Jordan's gaudy numbers came numerous accolades. A seven-time Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) Pitcher of the Week, Jordan was twice named an All-ASUN selection appearing on the second team following the 2017 and 2019 regular seasons. In those campaigns, Jordan was selected to the ASUN All-Tournament Team which included Tournament MVP honors as a senior. In her final season, she helped pitch the Lady Bisons to the program's second ASUN Tournament title and an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament where the team appeared in the Tuscaloosa Regional.
As a sophomore, Jordan earned Second Team All-America recognition from Fastpitch News (FPN). She concluded her career with National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Southeast Region Third Team honors in 2019 and in the summer of 2020 Jordan was one of seven Lipscomb Softball alum named to the ASUN Softball All-Decade Team.
Academically, Jordan was a four-time ASUN Academic Honor Roll recipient, a two-time ASUN Academic All-Conference honoree and an NFCA Scholar-Athlete in 2016-17.
Jordan graduated from Lipscomb University in August of 2019 with a bachelor of science degree in fitness and sports studies and most recently she received her M.Ed. physical education from Auburn University in May.