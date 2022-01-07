ADA, OK – East Central women hit two free throws in the final seconds Thursday to beat Southern Arkansas, 84-82.
It was a disappointing loss for the Muleriders after a first half that saw them lead after eight lead changes and 11 ties, and despite leading the entire second half until the end.
The Muleriders are now 7-5 (2-4 GAC).
For not having played on the road in 34 days, the Mulerider offense showed no sign of homesickness as they shot .44% from the field and hit 14-of-29 threes (.48%) with 10 coming in the first half of play.
Jessica Jones matched her career high with 17 points behind a 5-of-9 shooting performance from deep and finished 6-of-10 from the floor for .60%, and she also pulled down seven boards. Diamond Morris connected on 4-of-9 three point attempts and finished with 17 points, while Mychala Linzy also hit four threes to give her 13 points. Kisi Young had another strong game as she chipped in 16 points and seven rebounds.
SAU drew first blood on a Kisi Young layup, but ECU answered with back-to-back baskets, which would be the first of six first half ties and 10 first half lead changes. Trailing 4-2 early on, Morris would get her big first quarter started by nailing her first of four first half three pointers (8:36) to take the 5-4 lead. Tied at 13-13, SAU used an 8-0 run within a span of 48 seconds (4:23-3:35) to take a 21-13 lead. ECU would answer with their own 12-2 run to close out the first quarter and take the 25-23 lead.
After falling down 33-36 in the second quarter, the Muleriders would not trail again until the final seconds of the game as they used a 16-5 run (5:36-2:22) to take a 49-41 lead midway through the quarter. SAU was able to maintain its lead and had the 50-43 advantage at the break. Both Morris and Jones had big first halves with 14 points apiece, while the Muleriders hit 10-of-17 first half threes.
Linzy nailed a triple to start the third quarter for SAU, and then she beat the buzzer to close the quarter on her fourth three of the game. The Muleriders would never trail in the quarter despite allowing ECU to tie the game at 62-62. SAU used an 8-1 run to close out the third quarter at 70-63.
The Muleriders led by as many as 10 points in the fourth quarter at 75-65 (8:13), but ECU would use their largest run of the game (19-7, 8:13-0:04) down the stretch. ECU was able to tie the game at 82-82 with a layup by Mackenzie Crusoe with 45 seconds left, and Madison Rehl went on to convert two free throws with 4 seconds left to take the 84-82 win.
The Muleriders will now turn their focus to Southeastern Oklahoma State University on Saturday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.