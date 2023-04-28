Due to forecasted weather in the area, changes have been made to Southern Arkansas’ softball and baseball series that will end the regular season.

SAU baseball will play Arkansas-Monticello in a doubleheader beginning 3 p.m. Friday, with the series finale scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday. Senior Day recognition will take place prior to Sunday's first pitch.

SAU softball will meet Southeastern Oklahoma will meet in the series opener at noon Saturday. A doubleheader is scheduled for noon Sunday. Senior Day recognition will take place prior to Sunday's first pitch.

