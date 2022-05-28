Southern Arkansas, down 11-6 going into the ninth inning, scored seven runs to take a 13-11 win Saturday against Augustana at Walker Field.
The victory sends the Muleriders to their first-ever NCAA Division II Baseball Championship in Cary, NC, starting June 4.
The win came in the second game of a best-of-three series.
Isaiah Haynes picked up the save for SAU in relief of Reed Osborn. Thomas Bruss took the loss for the Vikings.
SAU’s runs came on 15 hits and two errors. Augustana, from Sioux City, SD, had 14 hits and two errors.
Brett McGee led SAU with three runs, three hits and 4 RBI, including a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth for the 13-11 final. Earlier in the inning, Riley Orr brought home two runners on a single, and Conner Allen hit a single for another run.
