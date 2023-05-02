The Great American Conference announced the Baseball award winners for the final week of the 2023 season. Arkansas-Monticello’s Alex Austin scored Player of the Week while Arkansas Tech’s John Gray won Pitcher of the Week.
GAC BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Alex Austin, Arkansas-Monticello, RF/DH, Jr., Collinsville, Oklahoma
Austin went 7-for-11 with three extra-base hits in helping the Weevils close with a 3-1 week. He hit a grand slam as part of a six-RBI performance against Mississippi College. In the rubber game against Southern Arkansas, he collected four hits and drove in two. The Weevils became the first GAC team to win a road series against the Muleriders since UAM itself in 2021.
GAC BASEBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
John Gray, Arkansas Tech, SP, So., Youngsville, Louisiana
Gray registered a four-hit shutout of Harding in the opening game of the series. No member of the Bisons reached third base. He struck out eight and walked three as he picked up his sixth win of the season. He limited the Bisons to a .133 average in the 117-pitch effort.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Brandon Nicoll, 3B; and Chance Bolter, RP.