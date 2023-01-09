The Great American Conference announced the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors for the seventh week of the 2022-23 season.
Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Malik Parsons claimed the Men’s accolade while Southern Nazarene’s Hannah Giddey and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Morgan Smith shared the Women’s award.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Malik Parsons, Northwestern Oklahoma State, G, Sr., San Diego, California
Parsons, the league’s leading scorer, increased his average to 21.9 per game by scoring 23 against Southern Arkansas and 29 in a home win against Arkansas-Monticello. He shot 53.3 percent from the floor in the two contests and averaged 5.0 assists per game. He has scored at least 20 points in six of his 10 games thus far this season.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Hannah Giddey, Southern Nazarene, F, Jr., Melbourne, Australia
Giddey averaged a double-double -- 15 points and 10 rebounds -- as the Crimson Storm extended their win streak to eight and improved to 6-0 in GAC play. She went 6-for-8 in a 20-point win against Ouachita Baptist. She netted 16 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks in a 63-47 win against Henderson State. The win streak represents the team’s longest since 2012-13.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Morgan Smith, Southwestern Oklahoma State, G, Jr., Plano, Texas
Smith made 19-of-30 shots in two Lady Bulldog victories that evened their GAC record at 3-3. After scoring 15 points in a 78-68 home win against Arkansas-Monticello, she scored a career-high 32 points in a 10-point win against Southern Arkansas. She went 4-for-8 from the 3-point arc. She averaged 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals in the two wins.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Carel Ray, Jr., G/F; and Mychala Linzy, G.