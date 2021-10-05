The Great American Conference announced the league’s
fifth Volleyball Players of the Week of the 2021 season. Arkansas Tech’s Haylee Paladini won Offensive Player while Oklahoma Baptist’s Audrey Poupard and Kaylee Buell earned the Special Teams and Setter honors.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Haylee Paladini, Arkansas Tech, RS, Sr., Fallon, Nevada
Paladini turned in a pair of stellar performances as the Golden Suns emerged as the GAC’s last undefeated team in league play. She notched 13 kills and totaled 16.5 points in a four-set win against Ouachita. In a meeting of the conference final two undefeated teams, she tallied 15 kills and hit .294 as Tech swept Harding. For the week, she averaged 4.79 points per set.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Audrey Poupard, Oklahoma Baptist, MB, Jr., Celina, Texas
Poupard, the GAC’s leader in blocks per set, increased her average after she collected 13 total blocks in three-set wins against Southern Nazarene and Southeastern Oklahoma State. She averaged 2.17 blocks per set to raise her average to 1.32, the 12th-best mark in the country. Offensively, she added 2.67 kills per set and hit .444.
GAC SETTER OF THE WEEK
Kaylee Buell, Oklahoma Baptist, Sr., Ponder, Texas
Buell tallied 66 assists and averaged 11.00 per set last week as the Bison picked up three-set wins against Southern Nazarene and Southeastern Oklahoma. She totaled 35 assists and eight digs against the Crimson Storm and followed with 31 assists and six digs against the Savage Storm.
Southern Arkansas players nominated for the awards were Landry Rogers, OH; Abby Bermudez, MH; and Morgan Schuster, S.