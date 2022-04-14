The Great American Conference announced its fourth Track & Field Athlete of the Week awards for the 2022 outdoor season. Southern Arkansas’ Travon Johnson and Harding’s Dorian Chaigneau earned the Men’s accolades while the Lady Bisons’ Nieves Megias and Cara Mason claimed the Women’s honors.
GAC MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Travon Johnson, Southern Arkansas, So., Jefferson, TX
Johnson finished fourth in the 100-meter dash and seventh in the 200 at the Carl Kight Invitational & Multis. He also ran on the 4x100-meter relay team that placed third. His 200 time of 21.56 seconds represented a new personal best and moved him up to second in the GAC.
GAC MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Dorian Chaigneau, Harding, So., Fontenay-le-Comte, France
Chaigneau broke his own school record in the pole vault at the Bison Open when he cleared 5.31 meters on his third attempt to register his fifth career win in the event. The 2021 All-American’s mark ranks as the third-highest clearance in NCAA Division II this season.
GAC WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Nieves Megias, Harding, So., Madrid, Spain
Megias recorded a personal-best time in the 5000 meters as she took second at the Bison Open with a time of 17.42.86. She finished second in the event. She broke the 18-minute mark for the second time in her career. Her time represents the fastest time in the event in the GAC.
GAC WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Cara Mason, Harding, Sr., North Lima, Ohio
Mason won the shot put at the Bison Open with a provisional mark of 14.38 meters. She added a win in the hammer throw after recording a throw of 50.08 meters. Both marks represent the top throws in the GAC this season and her shot put places 11th in the country
Also nominated from Southern Arkansas were Kamrin Hooks, Kailyn Thomas and Dariusz Patterson.