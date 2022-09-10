Southern Arkansas is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff against Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford.
CLICK HERE for live coverage links.
The Muleriders, under first-year head coach Brad Smiley, moved into the win column with a big 62-31 win over Northwestern Oklahoma State in Week 1. The points scored were a program record for a season opener and the victory is the 17th in season openers as an NCAA member.
Southwestern Oklahoma State dropped its opener on the road in Arkadelphia 30-13 to Henderson State. Special teams accounted for all 13 of the Bulldogs' points in the loss.
Southern Arkansas carries a 9-1 series record against SWOSU into Saturday night's 11th meeting all-time. All of the previous 10 matchups have come in Great American Conference action. The only defeat of the Muleriders was a 27-24 decision in Weatherford in 2014. SAU makes its first trip to SWOSU since the 2018 season when it won 36-12, but the three meetings prior to that one saw each game decided by an average of five points. The Muleriders hold a 7-3 record in GAC road openers since 2011.
In its season opening victory, Southern Arkansas totaled 625 yards of offense at an impressive 8.2 yards per play. Nearly 400 yards came on the ground as five players rushed for over 40 yards with four finding the endzone. Redshirt sophomore Jariq Scales scored twice as he led with 89 rushing yards. Sophomores Jonathan Lewis and Kadyn Roach combined for 150 yards on the ground and each found the endzone.
Junior quarterback O.B. Jones completed 10 of his 16 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns as he connected with seven different receivers in the win. Sophomore Cole Williams caught four passes for 49 yards and a score, while grad Micah Small's 96 yards came on three catches with two going for six. Junior Dekendrick Bender hauled in two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown.
Seven of SAU's nine scoring drives took less than 2:40 and five found six in under two minutes. The SAU defense forced six punts, three three-and-outs, and a pair of turnover on downs, while holding the Rangers to a 4-for-13 success rate on third down.
Nine defenders recorded at least four stops in the win. Sophomore linebackers Gavin Roe and Rayvon Ingram each delivered with seven. Southern Arkansas applied pressure throughout and ended with eight tackles for loss with four registered as sacks. Henderson State managed six sacks and a dozen tackles for loss against the Bulldogs last week.
SWOSU used two field goals (25, 35) from Jaren Van Winkle and a punt return TD by Jalen Lampley to account for its scoring in the opener. The Bulldog offense totaled 288 yards of offense in 85 plays and managed just 66 yards on the ground in 46 attempts. SWOSU did not turn the football over and were 7-of-23 on third-down conversions.