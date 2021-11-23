Magnolia stunned Pulaski Academy with a touchdown on the Panthers’ first play, but the Bruins reeled off 35 unanswered points Friday night toward a 56-25 win in the Arkansas Class 5A Football Playoffs.
The defeat brought Magnolia’s season to an end with a 6-6 record. However, Mark King’s Panthers have reached the playoffs in all three years of his leadership.
Magnolia began 2021 with a rocky start, going 0-4 against three non-conference teams that are still in their respective conference playoffs – Crossett, El Dorado and Little Rock Christian – and a fourth, Harrison, that was eliminated from the Class 5A playoffs last week by Pulaski Academy.
But Magnolia roared back during the conference season with a 5-1 record and a 48-14 playoff win against Valley View.
However, Pulaski Academy once again proved to be Magnolia’s undoing in the playoffs. PA has eliminated Magnolia from the playoffs in the Panthers’ last four appearances in 2021, 2020, 2019 and 2016.
Early in Friday’s game, Magnolia gave every indication that 2021 might be different.
Pulaski Academy’s trademark, opening onside kick went Magnolia’s way. The short kick shot off the leg of a Magnolia player but went out of bounds to give Magnolia possession at the PA 44. An offside penalty moved the ball forward to the PA 39.
Magnolia junior quarterback Dalen Blanchard took the snap, ran through the line and went up the middle for a 39-yard touchdown with 11:51 left in the first quarter. J. Todd Baker kicked the extra point.
PA got on the board with a 10-yard run by quarterback Charlie Fiser with 9:08 left in the first quarter. Magnolia’s Devin Dunn intercepted Fiser’s attempted conversion pass as the Panthers retained a 7-6 lead.
PA scored the next 29 points, thanks to the short field made possible by the Bruins success with onside kicks. PA recovered the kick on the ensuing kickoff and scored on a 13-yard pass from Fiser to Jaylin McKinney. Tyson McCarroll caught Fiser’s conversion pass for a 14-7 lead at the 8:24 mark.
Baker Allhands recovered the onside kick for Magnolia, and the Panthers picked up a lot of ground with an 11-yard run by Kendrick Carey, and a 33-yard run around the left by Garrion Curry to the PA 8. However, a penalty backed Magnolia up.
Another penalty nullified an apparent Magnolia touchdown on a pass from Blanchard to Devonte Dennis.
On fourth and goal at the PA 11, a 28-yard field goal attempt by Baker was wide right.
Magnolia got a couple of good defensive plays on PA’s next drive, including Kadarious Williams chasing Fiser out of bounds for no gain, and a Fiser sack by Demarion Wesson.
But PA scored anyway, capping the 80-yard drive with 25-yard pass from Fiser to Charlie Barker. Vaughn Seelicke kicked the extra point.
Magnolia recovered the onside kick but turned the ball over fourth down at the PA 49.
Magnolia stopped PA on the Bruins next drive when Curry grappled McKinney at the Magnolia 43.
Blanchard picked up 16 yards on another keeper but turned the ball over on downs at the PA 43. Fiser threw a 5-yard TD to Joe Himon with 4:18 left in the half after Vaughn Seelicke’s PAT for a 28-7 lead.
PA recovered the onside kick and scored again on a 27-yard pass from Fiser to Charlie Barker. The PAT was good with 2:48 left in the half. PA led 35-7.
Ryder Jackson recovered the onside kick to stave off the potential for the mercy rule taking effect in the second half. Garrion Curry took Blanchard’s pitch around right end and down the sideline for a 44-yard touchdown with 1:18 left in the half. The PAT was wide to the right.
After a 50-yard kickoff return by PA’s Kenny Jordan, Magnolia got a break when Kevin Carter jarred Fiser to cause a fumble that was recovered by Kahari Harris at the Magnolia 44. Two plays later, PA’s Josh Cady returned an interception 34 yards to the Magnolia 34. intercepted a pass.
But two plays later, Kadarious Williams intercepted at the Magnolia 5 and returned the ball to the Magnolia 34 as time ran out in the half and a 35-13 PA lead.
PA scored on its opening drive of the second half on a 24-yard run by Jordan. The PAT was good with 10:26 left in the third quarter.
Garrion Curry, a junior, gave Magnolia fans a taste of what they hope to enjoy next year on the following drive. Curry took Blanchard’s quick pitch to the right, sidestepped one tackler, spun around another, and reversed his field to the left pylon for a 64-yard touchdown run with 9:22 left in the third period. The conversion failed.
PA scored moments later on a 6-yard pass from Fiser to Himon. PA’s Preston Spann recovered a fumble on Magnolia’s next possession, and Himon scored on a 4-yard shovel pass from Fiser. Seelicke’s PAT made the score 56-19, and put the mercy rule into effect with 2:13 left in the third quarter.
PA had a touchdown called back on an offensive pass interference call. The Bruins turned the ball over on downs at the Magnolia 19 early in the fourth quarter.
Magnolia put together its final scoring drive of the season.
Curry ran for 33 yards into PA territory. Blanchard converted a fourth down with a 5-yard run to the PA 20.
On third and 5 at the PA 15, Blanchard handed off to Curry for a short gain. But, PA defensive end Mason Schueck flattened the Magnolia quarterback long after the play had developed. Scheuck was ejected and Magnolia had a first and goal at the PA 7. Curry scored on a 5-yard run but the conversion pass was intercepted with 2:05 to play.
After the kickoff, PA’s Jordan ran 40 yards to the Magnolia 10.
PA ran out the clock.