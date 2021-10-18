SHAWNEE, OK – The Southern Arkansas volleyball team dropped a Saturday afternoon Great American Conference match against No. 22 Oklahoma Baptist Bison 3-0 (17-25, 11-25, 18-25).
Landry Rogers led the SAU offense with eight kills, followed by Abby Bermudez (7), and Victoria White (6). Morgan Schuster once again finished with double digits in assists as she tallied 24.
Bermudez is now seven blocks away from tying her 64 blocks she tallied during the 2019 campaign after finishing with three in today's match. Schuster came away with two blocks, while Rogers collected one.
Bailey Kirk finished with nine digs, while White and Samantha Still tallied six a piece.
Southern Arkansas will be back inside the W.T. Watson Athletic Center on Friday night as they are set to take on Southwestern Oklahoma State University. First serve is set for 6 p.m.