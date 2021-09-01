Southern Arkansas University athletics get back into action this week. The Muleriders return to competition with six programs competing across three states.
SAU will have at least one program competing in 17 of the year's final 18 weeks with the lone exception being December 20-26.
Mulerider football's season opener is Thursday night against Northwestern Oklahoma in Ava, OK. It will be the football Muleriders’ first action in September in 703 days.
Five programs will follow suit as Mulerider Men's & Women's Tennis (UT-Tyler/TJC Invite), Mulerider Volleyball (CBU Invitational) and Mulerider Men's & Women's Cross Country (City Auto Memphis Twilight Classic) all open up their respective campaigns on the road.
The Mike McCarty football era begins and a 635-day hiatus ends for the Muleriders who will endure the longest road trip of the regular season in Week 1 as Northwestern Oklahoma State awaits.
Southern Arkansas, preseason No. 5 in the league's coaches poll, will employ 2019 All-GAC selections in all three phases of the game on Thursday night in Alva. It will be the 11th meeting all-time between the programs and the eighth time the two meet as members of the Great American Conference.
Southern Arkansas holds an 8-2 advantage in the series, is 4-1 on the road and enters having won the past two meetings by a combined 46 points. The Muleriders have won their previous two season openers and six of their nine since becoming a charter member of the GAC prior of the 2011 season.
Men's & Women's Tennis
At UT-Tyler/TJC Invite, 8 a.m. Friday, Tyler, TX
Fourth-year head coach Greg Owen carries a solid mix of returners and newcomers for both his men's and women's programs into east Texas for a two-day event to jumpstart the individual championship portion of the 2021-22 season.
All-American doubles group of Sander Jans and Sofiane Bah headline a men's team that will benefit from the return of all six line players from a season ago; all six of which earned All-MIAA/GAC honors as both singles and doubles performers.
For the women's team, three All-GAC honorees are back from last spring as first-teamers Lena Milosevic and Honoka Yoshimura and second-team selection Sarah Roy are greeted by 2019 All-GAC First Team selection Simone Simas, five additional returners and two newcomers.
Volleyball
At CBU Invitational, Memphis.
vs. Kentucky Wesleyan, 9 a.m. Friday.
vs. Southwest Baptist, 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Third-year head coach Lindsey Parks' Muleriders gear up for an opening weekend of play that includes four matches against quality Division II opposition which should bode well for a young, but talented and highly eager group that looks to build off of an 11-match spring semester.
Southern Arkansas has won three of its past four fall season-opening matches, including a 3-1 win over Tuskegee in the 2019 season opener at West Texas A&M; Parks' head coaching debut.
Men's & Women's Tennis
At UT-Tyler/TJC Invite, 8 a.m. Saturday, Tyler, TX.
Volleyball
At CBU Invitational, Memphis
vs. Charleston, 2 p.m. Saturday
vs. Christian Brothers, 7 p.m.
Men’s & Women’s Cross Country
At City Auto Memphis Twilight Classic, 9:20 p.m. Saturday (men) and 10 p.m. (women).
Head cross country Coach Tim Servis enters his 12th year guiding both the Mulerider Men's and Women's programs and he remains as confident entering the '21 season as he did a dozen years ago in year one.
With a deep men's roster that returns All-GAC performer Rob Kraus and several key upperclassmen and adds a handful of talented freshman, the SAU Men are poised to once again be in the mix come October's GAC Championships.
The same can be said for the SAU Women who are led by All-GAC runner Carley Hale and have more than enough talent to continue to compete in the top half of a league that seems to get tougher each season.