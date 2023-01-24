The Great American Conference announced the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Player of the Week accolades for the ninth week of the
2022-23 season. Southern Nazarene’s Tyler McGhie claimed the Men’s honor and Arkansas Tech’s Jalei Oglesby won the Women’s award.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Tyler McGhie, Southern Nazarene, G, So., Denton, Texas
McGhie poured in a season-high 28 points in a 75-66 win against Southeastern Oklahoma State. He went 6-for-10 from the 3-point arc. He followed up that effort with a 15-point performance in a blowout win against East Central. He raised his scoring average to 16.3, the fourth-best mark in the league. He leads the GAC with 47 made 3-point field goals.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Jalei Oglesby, Arkansas Tech, G, So., Howe, Oklahoma
Oglesby turned in two tremendous performances for the Golden Suns. She averaged 20.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game. She tallied 22 points and 13 rebounds against Arkansas-Monticello. In a two-point win against Ouachita Baptist, she amassed 19 points, 14 rebounds and four assists for her fourth double-double of the season.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Gregory Hammond Jr., G; Diamond Morris, G.