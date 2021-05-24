Southern Arkansas baseball is headed to the NCAA baseball postseason, as the Muleriders received the No. 5 seed in the upcoming Central Region Tournament.
No. 2 Augustana (SD) awaits in Warrensburg, MO on the campus of region No. 1 Central Missouri. First pitch for the Thursday opening round game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Southern Arkansas adds Sunday night's regional tournament selection to berths earned in 2004, 2006, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, and now in seven of the previous 10 seasons that it has been a member of the Great American Conference.
The Muleriders (27-14) finished as co-champions (shared with No. 4 Arkansas Tech) of the Great American Conference regular season and carried the No. 2 seed into the league's postseason tournament. SAU's lone postseason contest to this point in the campaign was a 9-6 loss to eventual GAC Tournament Champion and region No. 6 Henderson State; the sixth meeting of the season between the two teams. During the regular season, SAU won 23 conference games to just 10 league losses with five of those defeats coming by just a single run.
Augustana (36-11), the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Regular Season and Tournament Runner-Up, is making its third-straight NCAA postseason appearance. The Vikings finished behind region No. 3 Minnesota State in the regular season standings despite sweeping a late April doubleheader, and in the NSIC Tournament, Augie dropped two of three to the Mavericks.
Thursday's meeting will be the seventh between Southern Arkansas and Augustana with the Muleriders leading the series 4-2. The postseason series is even at 1-1 with both matchups coming in Magnolia on May 21, 2018: a 5-3 SAU win which forced the "if necessary" game in that year's Central Regional and a 6-3 win by Augustana in the regional championship game that sent AU to the DII College World Series which they won.