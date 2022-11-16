Southeastern Oklahoma and East Central will represent the Great American Conference in NCAA Division II bowl games.
Southeastern Oklahoma will battle Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association’s Emporia State at the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl.
The Savage Storm and Hornets are no strangers to the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl. The game will be played noon Saturday, December 3 at Texarkana Arkansas School District’s Razorback Stadium.
An addition this year is pay-for-view for family and friends who are not able to make the trip. The link will be available on the Live United Bowl website with a $9.99 fee.
Savage Storm head coach Tyler Fenwick and Hornet’s head coach Garin Higgins are excited to be invited again to the Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl.
Southeastern Oklahoma finished the regular season 6-5 for a fourth-place conference position. Emporia State was 8-3 and tied for third in its conference.
Teams will arrive late afternoon on Thursday, December 1 at their hotels in the Texarkana Arkansas Crossroads Business Park. Community members are invited to come out and greet the teams and welcome them to Texarkana. Times will be posted on the website. Teams will also participate in local community events on Thursday and Friday with football practice on Friday afternoon at Razorback Stadium and Pleasant Grove stadium.
Festivities will open with the Jeans, Boots and BBQ Banquet. Scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Friday, December 2 at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center, banquet tickets are limited and will be sold online for $25 per person.
CLICK HERE to buy banquet tickets.
The community pep rally will follow the banquet at 8 p.m., also scheduled at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center.
Admission is free to the pep rally.
Tickets will be on sale Monday, November 21 at Farmers Bank & Trust locations in Texarkana, and other locations. Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for students.
CLICK HERE to buy tickets online.
East Central (8-3, tied for third in GAC) will play Lone Star Conference representative Texas A&M-Kingsville (7-4) in the Fun Town RV Heritage Bowl. The game will be noon Saturday, December 3, in the 10,000-seat Tiger Stadium in Corsicana, TX.
"We're beyond excited for our student-athletes, coaches, band, cheerleaders, and everyone in our community to come down to Corsicana and enjoy what looks to be a great football game,” ECU interim athletic director Matt Cole said. "We are pleased to play a team such as Texas A&M Kingsville and plan on making it a great event."
ECU and TAMUK were former conference foes in the Lone Star Conference from 1996 to 2011. They have met 18 times previously, with the last being in 2010.