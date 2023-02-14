For the second-consecutive week, Southern Arkansas junior outfielder Alyssa Miller is the Great American Conference's Softball Player of the Week.
The official announcement was made on Monday afternoon. Miller, a native of Magnolia, TX, becomes the first Mulerider Softball position player to win the league's weekly honor in back-to-back weeks.
Miller played a big part of the Muleriders getting off to their hottest start to a season since 2018 as she continued her hot-hitting effort to begin the campaign. She hit .700 (7-for-10) with a double and a triple, scored five runs and delivered four RBI. In Saturday's action against Truman State and William Jewell, she went a combined 6-for-6.
For the season, the numbers are extraordinary. Through nine games totaling two dozen at bats, Miller has recorded a team-leading 18 hits of which four have went for extra bases as she has totaled 26 bases. She has scored eight runs and totaled ten RBI and enters the third weekend of the season with an OPS of 1.843.
Miller and the Muleriders head to Oklahoma City for a five-game slate beginning on Friday, February 17.