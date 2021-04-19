SHAWNEE, OK – Southern Arkansas’ 10-game softball winning streak came to an end, 3-2, in their series finale Sunday versus Oklahoma Baptist.
An Alese Casper RBI double started the scoring in the first inning; however, a two-run Bison homerun off Elisa Favela gave the hosts the lead.
A Christina Hill RBI double that scored Casper tied the game at 2-all. A Bison sacrifice fly in the fifth inning gave the home team back the lead, one they would not concede despite the Muleriders loading the bases in the final frame.
Favela only recorded one out in her outing in the circle before being relieved by Landry Newgent. The sophomore southpaw only allowed two hits in 2.2 innings, striking out a pair of batters.
Victoria Taylor pitched the final three innings in relief, allowing three hits and the go-ahead run as she took her second loss of the season.
Casper, responsible for three of the Muleriders' eight hits, was only one of two Muleriders to record more than one hit. Leadoff hitter Jaxynn Dyson went 2-3 with a walk.
The Muleriders are back in action on Tuesday when they host Arkansas Tech in a non-conference double-header.
Alese Casper, a junior from Grantsville, UT, led Southern Arkansas with three hits on Sunday.