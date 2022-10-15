Warren

Sophomore Logan Warren paced the Muleriders for the third week in a row to lead the Muleriders to a 2nd place finish of the 8 teams at the Lois Davis Invitational Friday at Southern Arkansas.

Sophomore Logan Warren paced the Muleriders for the third week in a row to lead the Muleriders to a 2nd place finish of the 8 teams at the Lois Davis Invitational Friday at Southern Arkansas.

Southern Arkansas finished in a total time of 1:42:16 to average 20:27 with eight Muleriders recording top-25 finishes.

CLICK HERE to see the results.

The Mulerider's 2nd place finish put them just three scoring points behind the winning Tigers despite recording a faster team total than Ouachita Baptist.

Warren finished with a quick time of 19:36.6 to finish third of the 76-runner field and match her scoring at last fall's Lois Davis.

Junior Alyzah McGlasson finished in 5th place with a time of 19:56 to average 6:24 a mile and record the best finish of her career. Senior Bronwyn Buchanan finished with her best time of the year, running 20:46.3 to place 12th. Sophomore Dakota Cassidy recorded a 14th place finish (20:50.4 | 6:42), freshman Ava Zindler finished 16th (21:06.6 | 6:47) and freshman Angel Redmond, making her collegiate debut, finished 25th (21:54.3 | 7:02).

Two additional runners donned in blue and gold logged finishes in the top 50 of the 76-runner field, seen in the performances of J'aime Brown who placed 29th (22:27.7 | 7:13) and Alyssa Solis who recorded a 36-place finish (23:07.9 | 7:26).

The Mulerider will finish out the regular season at the Great American Conference Championships in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Saturday, November 5.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you