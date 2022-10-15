Sophomore Logan Warren paced the Muleriders for the third week in a row to lead the Muleriders to a 2nd place finish of the 8 teams at the Lois Davis Invitational Friday at Southern Arkansas.
Southern Arkansas finished in a total time of 1:42:16 to average 20:27 with eight Muleriders recording top-25 finishes.
CLICK HERE to see the results.
The Mulerider's 2nd place finish put them just three scoring points behind the winning Tigers despite recording a faster team total than Ouachita Baptist.
Warren finished with a quick time of 19:36.6 to finish third of the 76-runner field and match her scoring at last fall's Lois Davis.
Junior Alyzah McGlasson finished in 5th place with a time of 19:56 to average 6:24 a mile and record the best finish of her career. Senior Bronwyn Buchanan finished with her best time of the year, running 20:46.3 to place 12th. Sophomore Dakota Cassidy recorded a 14th place finish (20:50.4 | 6:42), freshman Ava Zindler finished 16th (21:06.6 | 6:47) and freshman Angel Redmond, making her collegiate debut, finished 25th (21:54.3 | 7:02).
Two additional runners donned in blue and gold logged finishes in the top 50 of the 76-runner field, seen in the performances of J'aime Brown who placed 29th (22:27.7 | 7:13) and Alyssa Solis who recorded a 36-place finish (23:07.9 | 7:26).
The Mulerider will finish out the regular season at the Great American Conference Championships in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Saturday, November 5.