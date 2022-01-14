Chaos reigned supreme on Thursday evening at Watson Center as Southern Arkansas forced 47 turnovers – including 29 steals – as the women beat Arkansas-Monticello 109-73 in Great American Conference action.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
The men’s game was postponed.
Southern Arkansas (8-6, 3-5 GAC) emphatically snapped a four-game skid to move back into the win column. The 47 turnovers forced by the Muleriders' pesky defensive effort resulted in 60 points; 56 of which came through the first three quarters of play. Conversely, UAM managed just nine points off of 16 SAU turnovers.
The Muleriders made 41 of its 100 shot attempts and also hoisted 41 more shots than its visiting foe. The 41 makes are the second-most all-time for the program against an NCAA opponent, are the second-most produced in a game this season and are the fifth-most all-time in a single game in program history. SAU shot 42.3% (11-of-26) from beyond-the-arc; the third-best three-point effort by Collin's bunch this campaign and the seventh time the team has sank at least ten trifectas.
The 29 steals swiped by SAU in the win are tied for the second-most in a single-game in program history and are the most by the Muleriders against an NCAA opponent. Nine players grabbed at least a pair of steals, while junior guard Diamond Morris collected a career-high six steals. Additionally, a new W.T. Watson Center record was established on Thursday night as 17 jump ball situations topped the previous such mark of 14 which was set against South Central Louisiana State in February of the 1986-87 season.
SAU enjoyed a comfortable 30-point lead at the intermission, before tacking on 48 more points in the second half. Sixteen players touched the floor for SAU in the win with 11 playing at least eight minutes. Senior forward Kisi Young led all scorers with 21 points on a highly efficient 10-of-13 shooting with all eight of her rebounds coming on the offensive end of the court.
Junior guard Jessica Jones followed with a career-high scoring effort of 18 points and she added five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Junior guard Mychala Linzy chipped in with 11 points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists.
Southern Arkansas prepares for its second regular season game with Harding on Saturday. The Lady Bisons edged SAU 93-90 in the GAC opener for both teams back on December 2 in Searcy. Tip-off from inside the W.T. Watson Center is scheduled for 1 p.m.
The men’s game against Harding has also been cancelled.