The Southern Arkansas volleyball team capped off their weekend trip to Memphis with their first win of the season, as they defeated host school Christian Brothers University 3-1 (25-13, 25-15, 13-25, 25-13).
The Muleriders held the Buccaneers to under 15 points in three out of four sets. The Muleriders dropped an afternoon match to University of Charleston 3-0 earlier in the day giving them the 1-1 split for the day, and a 1-3 record in the Buccaneer Invitational.
Saturday Game 1
Game one against UC saw the Muleriders put up a strong fight as they played the Golden Eagles close, but came away with a 3-0 loss. SAU fell (21-25, 23-25, 15-25). Landry Rogers collected a game-high 12 kills, while Morgan Schuster led both teams with 28 assists, to go along with 11 digs. For the match, SAU outhit UC with 34 kills to 33, collected more digs with 48-38, and led the match in assists 32 to 31.
Saturday Game 2
The final game of the CBU Invite for the Muleriders was a different story, as SAU was able to win their first match of the season, beating host school CBU 3-1. The Muleriders were able to hold the Golden Eagles under 15 points in three of the four sets played (25-13, 25-15, 13-25, 25-13).
Set one saw SAU jump out to an early 5-2 lead, but CBU would hang around, trailing by three as SAU held an 11-8 lead. The Muleriders would cruise to a 25-13 set with thanks to a 14 to five run. Set two was much of the same as SAU jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, as they used large runs to increase their margin between CBU.
SAU would struggle in set three as they only posted 13 points, but quickly regained focus for set four. The Muleriders were once again able to hold CBU under 15 points in set four to come away with the 3-1 win, for their first win of the season. Kayte Delong collected her first collegiate kill to close out the game for the Muleriders.
Victoria White had a game high 13 kills, followed by Isla Olivas with eight. Schuster once again found herself on top of the leader board, as she tallied a game high 33 assists, and a game high 12 digs. Olivas came away with seven blocks, while Abby Bermudez collected six, followed by White with five.
The Muleriders had .208 attack percentage for the match. SAU led the match in kills (39), aces (10), blocks (13), assists (35), and digs (54).
SAU lost its first two matches at the Buccaneer Invitational on Friday, 3-1 to Kentucky Wesleyan, and 3-2 to Southwest Baptist.
The Muleriders will be back in action next weekend, as they are set to play three matches in the Hendrix Warrior Invitational. SAU will face Hendrix College on Friday, September 10, and University of Dallas, and University of St. Thomas on Saturday, September 11.