CLINTON, MS – Southern Arkansas men and women got several Top 10 finishes Saturday at the Mississippi College Season Opener.
The men's team had a great day as the notched 36 top 10 individual finishes, which includes seven top three finishes and two first place finishes The Mulerider women topped that with a whopping 39 top 10 finishes, eight top two finishes and three first place finishes.
To start the highlight show for the Mulerider men was sophomore Bryson Johnson who recorded a time of 10.60 100m dash while notching a third place finish. Following him in fourth place was Travon Johnson with a time of 10.67; just .04 seconds behind him was William Vickery. Also notching top ten finishes were junior Christian Mosley and freshman La'Dainian Hendrix.
At fifth place in the 110m hurdles was Brandon Sofi with a time of 15.79. Right behind him was Connor Westhoven with a time of 15.81, which earned him a sixth-place fish. Coming in eighth place was Cole Rappaport who ran a 16.09.
The 200m dash consisted of three top ten finishers starting with Bryson Johnson who a 21.85 to earn fourth place. Following Johnson in the top ten was freshman Hendrix and sophomore Travon Johnson.
Sophomore Sid Hampton finished fifth in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:00.71 followed by freshman Connor Westhoven who was not far behind as he came in seventh with a time of 1:01.55.
The 3000m steeplechase consisted of two top five finishes and one first place finish as Junior Jaime Quinones finished with in first place a time of 10:16.19, accompanied by sophomore Lauro Guerrero who came in at fourth with a time of 12:02.24.
The 5000m saw a top five finisher for the Mulerider men after senior Rob Kraus finished in fifth with a time of 15:31.60.
Freshman Dariusz Patterson finished second in the triple jump after leaping for 13.76m. Also with him in the top ten was Mosley and Dontrelle Robinson.
Finishing in third place in the pole vault was sophomore Connor White with a height of 4.25m.
Freshman Derrick Onyeador finished at fourth in the high jump after leaping up for 1.90m.
Patterson earns himself fourth place in the long jump after recording a jump of 6.95m. Also finishing in the top ten in the long jump was Onyeador and sophomore Carter Duncan.
Senior Kris Shumaker came in first place in the javelin throw after launching his javelin for a mark of 51.05m.
Finishing in third place in the hammer throw was sophomore Carson Nichols with a throw of 40.77m. Freshman Ja'Kamron Zackery finished in seventh with a toss of 38.01m.
Notching a third-place finish in the shot put throw was Darius Trimble as he threw a 14.20m. Right behind him was freshman Michael Jones with a toss of 13.88m. Following Jones was Zackery with a distance of 13.22m. Also cracking the top ten was Nichols and Sophomore Nick Gonzales.
Zackery came in fifth place after throwing the discus for 42.53m. Finishing in the top ten with Zackery was Trimble, Nichols, and Gonzales.
SAU Men's 4x100 team 'A' of Mosley, Vickery, T. Johnson, and B. Johnson finished second with a team time of 41.87. Team 'B' of Hendrix, Monroe, Patterson, and Onyeador recorded a time of 42.69 earning them third in the event.
SAU Men's 4x400 team 'A' of Javis Williams, Hector Hernandez, Logan Rickey, and Asher Hamlin finished with a time of 3:36.20 earning them the fifth-place spot.
To begin the insane amount of top ten finishes for the women was freshman Sa'Moriya Walker who ran a 12.29 in the 100m dash to finish in seventh-place.
Sophomore Rozlyne Manor has a strong second place finish with a time of 14.99 in the 100m hurdles. Only .11 seconds behind Manor was sophomore Devlin Rivera who finished in third.
Following Rivera in fourth is junior Kaliyah Thompson who ran a 16.36. Also lading in the top ten was junior Aaliyah Thompson and Sophomore Brittney Yarbro.
Sophomore Kamrin Hooks came in sixth in the 200m dash with a time of 25.43.
Hooks came in second place in the 400m dash after having an incredible time of 1:01.09. Top ten appearances were also made by freshman Aja Wells and Sophomore Alexis Martin.
Manor finishes at first place in the 400m hurdles after recording a time of 1:06.18. Manor is accompanied in the top ten by K. Thompson and Yarbro.
SAU women secure first, second, and third in the 3000m steeplechase. First place goes to senior Cecilia Quesada with a time of 12:13.15. Behind Quesada was freshman Alyzah McGlasson with a time of 12:28.16 and freshman Logan Warren with a time of 12.35.42.
Sophomore Nicole Morris earns second place in the discus throw event with a distance of 38.76m. At third is freshman Kailyn Thomas with a distance of 36.69m. Not far behind at fifth was freshman Iriyanna Wilson with a distance of 36.04m Also making top ten throws were freshmen Haley Skoruppa and Keyonce Brown.
Wilson comes in at fourth in the shot put with a throw going as far as 12.03m. Not far behind at fifth is Keyonce Brown with a distance just .11 meters behind Wilson. Also entering the top ten is Nicole Morris and Kailyn Thomas.
For the hammer throw we see Morris again finishing in the top five of throwing events with a third place throw of 40.89m. Morris is accompanied by Kailyn Thomas at fourth with a throw of 40.60m.
Sophomore Allyson Sellers earned third place in the javelin throw after she threw for 30.08m.
Alexis Matlock jumps from fourth to first over the extended break after recording a leap of 1.65m in the high jump event. Kelis Boutte joins her at third with a high jump of 1.55m.
Sophomore Issah Traylor, Rivera, Matlock, and freshman Asiya Sabr all make top ten in the long jump with all being within .10 meters of each other.
Sophomore Raylynn Gibbs finishes at third in the pole vault with a vault of 3.35m. Freshman Payton Fleeman came in fourth in the pole vault with her own vault of 3.05m.
All four Mulerider women placed in the top ten of the triple jump event with the lead taken by sophomore Devlin Rivera at second and a distance of 11.34m. Third place was Issah Traylor and her jump distance of 11.05m. Also making an appearance in the top ten were freshmen Tatahlavia Rosser and Landis Moorhead.
SAU Women's 4x100 relay team 'A' of freshman Amayia Taylor, Sa'Moriya Walker, Hooks, and senior Jasmine Peoples finished second with a time of 47.60. Just a couple seconds behind at third was team 'B' consisting of Traylor, sophomore Jordan Walker, freshman Katelynn Hogg, and sophomore Trinity Easter finishing at third with a time of 49.34m.
SAU Women's 4x400 team 'A' of Manor, Hooks, Hogg, and Peoples took third place in the 4x400 with a team time of 4:17.69. At fourth with a time of 4:22.69 was team 'B' consisting of J. Walker, Yarbro, Wells, and K. Thompson.
After having the Mulerider Relays canceled due to weather, both the Mulerider Men and Women squads came out and showed out at Mississippi College. Now having their first outdoor meet completed, the SAU Men and Women look to take the trip to Searcy on Monday and Tuesday of this next week as they are set to compete in the Harding Spring Break Multi on March 7 and 8.