Southern Arkansas used solid outings in the circle by Sydney Ward and Baylie Thornhill to earn a pair of wins over Northwestern Oklahoma on Saturday, while the Muleriders unleashed offensively in Sunday's Great American Conference series finale to sweep the Rangers and run its win streak to nine games.
Game 1
Southern Arkansas 3, Northwestern Oklahoma 1
In the opener, SAU used seven strong innings by Ward that saw her allow just four hits and a run, while striking out 11 as she faced just three over the minimum. NWOSU led 1-0 through four and a half innings, but in the fifth Mariah Hamilton lifted a solo homer to leadoff the frame and tie the game at 1-1.
A leadoff walk to Jaxynn Dyson to start the sixth would come around to score on an RBI single from Regan Dillon to put SAU up 2-1. Gracie King plated an insurance run with a sacrifice fly to give Ward more than enough run support in a quick seventh.
Game 2
Southern Arkansas 3, Northwestern Oklahoma 0
In game two, Thornhill scattered just three hits as she faced just one over the minimum in the complete game win. Dillon doubled to plate a pair for early run support in the first and then she played the third run with a third-inning sacrifice fly.
Game 3
Southern Arkansas 16, Northwestern Oklahoma 0
Sunday's finale, which featured colder temps and an unsettled wind, saw three-hit games by King, Ariana Rolle and Alyssa Miller. Six other Muleriders recorded a base knock in the win as SAU matched its season-high in scoring with 16 runs; its third win this season with 15+ runs scored.
Ward won game No. 18 of her season as she allowed just two hits and a walk. King homered twice; a solo shot in the second that put SAU up 2-0 and a three-run blast in the third that grew the lead to 14-0. Shipman also homered in the third as the Muleriders played nine runs in the frame. Mackenzie Baldwin finished off the Rangers in the fourth with a pinch-hit, two-run missle off the advertising signage in left field for SAU's 15th hit of the game.
Rolle recorded six hits and scored five runs. Dillon notched four hits with five RBI and a run scored. King's four hits led to five RBI and she scored three times. Storey delivered three hits, two RBI and three runs scored.
Southern Arkansas eyes its finale weekend series of the season as the Muleriders welcome Southeastern Oklahoma into Dawson Field for Senior Weekend. The action will take place on Friday and Saturday.