RUSSELLVILLE – Southern Arkansas freshman Adrian Gheorge earned a Flight 4 Singles title this past weekend at the Great American Conference Individual Championships, in addition to teaming up with freshman Melvin Vix to claim victory at Flight 2 Doubles.
SAU graduate student Sander Jans won at Flight 1 Singles to highlight the SAU Men's performance this past weekend at the Russellville High School.
Adrian Gheorge won the Flight 4 title by beating teammate Marius Braun 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals to advance to the finals where he found victory over Southeastern's Thabo Ncube 6-0, 0-6, [11]-[9]. Jans defeated Southeastern's Juan Gonzalez 6-1 7-5 the quarterfinals and Harding's Dani Ortiz 7-5, 6-3, [10]-[7] in the semifinals before finishing his Flight 1 dominance by beating Ouachita's Phil Exner 7-5, 6-3 in the finals.
Melvin Vix and Gheorge topped Harding's Jove/DeMunbrun and Southeastern's Naraya/Ranamane beforebattling down Ouachita's Strassmann/Parzajuk to claim the doubles win at Flight 2.
The doubles win marks the fourth GAC doubles title that has been won by the Mulerider since its rebirth for the 2018 campaign.
The Muleriders also had success in the back draw consolation bracket winning one each in singles and doubles play. Melvin Vix claimed the consolation bracket of Flight 3 Singles by beating Harding's Andres Urquiola and Southeastern's Gen Naraya while the doubles team of Ben Schneider and Ole Valkyser took the consolation bracket of Flight 1 Doubles. Schneider and Valkyser beat Harding's de Ruiter/Petrovic 6-4and Southeastern's Madzar/Ncube to claim the victory.
The Mulerider men concluded the weekend having claimed 14 singles match victories and six victories on the doubles side.