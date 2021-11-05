ARKADELPHIA -- Despite a double-double from Victoria White (11 kills, 10 digs) and having three players finish with double digit kills, the Southern Arkansas volleyball team fell Thursday to Ouachita Baptist 3-1 (23-25, 25-22, 21-25, 19-25).
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
In addition to taking set two, the Muleriders held leads in each of the four sets.
Kenadee Poye collected a season high 12 kills and led the double digit kill trio of White (11) and Landry Rogers (10). Morgan Schuster notched her second 40+ assist game of the week as she tallied a game high 41 assists to go along with nine digs.
Samantha Still finished with a game high 21 digs, followed by White with 10 to close out her double-double. Isla Olivas tallied a game high four blocks, while Abby Bermudez finished with three, giving her 70+ on the season.
The Muleriders will hit the road one last time next Tuesday as they are set to travel to Searcy to take on Harding University. First serve is set for 6 p.m.