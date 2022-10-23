The Great American Conference announced the seventh Cross Country weekly honors for the 2022 season. East Central’s
Oliver Kiptoo and Abigael Kemboi collected the Men’s and Women’s awards, respectively.
GAC MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Oliver Kiptoo, East Central, Jr., Iten, Kenya
Kiptoo broke the school record for the 8K, set by teammate Amos Pkiach two weeks prior, when he became the first Tiger to break the 24-minute barrier with a time of 23:48.1 at the DBU Old Glory Gallup. He finished second in the individual competition and led the Tigers to a second-place
showing.
GAC WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Abigael Kemboi, East Central, Jr., Eldoret, Kenya
At the DBU Old Glory Gallup, a meet featuring four GAC schools, Kemboi registered the fastest time among conference runners as she crossed the line in fourth place with a time 17:57.2. As a team, the Tigers finished in eighth. She has led the Tigers in each of her three races this season.
Southern Arkansas runners nominated were Rob Kraus, Gr.; and Logan Warren, So.