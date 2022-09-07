The Great American Conference announced the second Volleyball Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season.
Harding’s Logan Smith and Sarah Morehead captured Offensive Player and Setter of the Week while Oklahoma Baptist’s Maci Langford earned Defensive Player of the Week.
VOLLEYBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Logan Smith, Harding, OH, Sr., Kopperl, Texas
Smith led the Lady Bisons offense at the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational as she hit .314 across four victories. In a sweep of Lincoln Memorial, she tallied 17 kills and hit .500. She added 12 kills and nine digs in a three-set win against St. Anselm. For the four matches, she averaged 3.91 kills and 4.59 points per set.
VOLLEYBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Maci Langford, Oklahoma Baptist, DS, Jr., Arlington, Texas
Langford helped the Bison collect three wins at the OBU Fall Tournament after she averaged 5.75 digs per set in four matches. She tallied a total of 92 digs with a high of 34 in a five-set victory against Newman. She ranks second in the conference averaging 4.97 digs per set.
VOLLEYBALL SETTER OF THE WEEK
Sarah Morehead, Harding, Sr., Aledo, Texas
Morehead averaged a GAC-leading 9.92 assists per set as the Lady Bisons won all four of their contests at the Kentucky Wesleyan Invitational in sweeps. She recorded double-doubles against Tiffin, St. Anselm and Shorter. She also averaged 0.83 blocks per set.
Southern Arkansas nominees were Landry Rogers, OH; Samantha Still, DS; and Morgan Schuster, S.