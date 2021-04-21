Miller

Caleb Miller, a freshman from Cabot, holed 10 birdies for SAU on Tuesday at the Great American Conference Golf Championship.

Southern Arkansas tied for fourth place Tuesday in the Great American Conference Golf Championship in Hot Springs.

SAU junior Roman Timmerman matched his round two 74 with a final round 74 on Tuesday to finish tied for sixth in the 50-golfer field.

Freshman Caleb Miller (T17) and senior Kade Johnson (T20) joined their teammate in the field's top 20 as Southern Arkansas shot a collective 301 in its final 18 holes to card a 54-hole total of 889 (+25) and finish in a tie with Harding.

Timmerman's 69 in Monday's opening round helped the Canadian put together a nice overall scorecard with a 69-74-74 to finish at 217 for the tournament. He birdied nine holes and led the team with 35 pars, while finishing four under in par-5 scoring, two over in par-3 scoring and four over on par-4 scoring; all marks that rank in the top 20 among the competitive field.

Miller's first appearance in a postseason tournament ended with a round three 75 as he coupled that with his Monday effort of 76-71 to post a 222, while Johnson's 75 on Tuesday was added to consecutive rounds at +2 as he totaled a 223.

Miller led the team with 10 birdies and finished at four under on par-5 scoring. Johnson's final GAC Championship included nine birdies and the second-best par-5 scoring mark of -7.

Senior Calum Graham shot his second straight round of 77 as he produced a three-round total of 229 highlighted by a +3 mark in par-3 scoring. Junior Garrett Davis rounded out scoring for the Muleriders on Tuesday with an 81 that ran his tournament scorecard to 233. He matched the par-5 scoring efforts of both Timmerman and Miller as he went four under, while recording the second-most pars on the team with 32.

Southern Arkansas awaits its NCAA postseason fate. Currently the No. 8 seed in the Central Region, the Muleriders will learn of any potential postseason berth at 5 p.m. Friday.

