Southern Arkansas tied for fourth place Tuesday in the Great American Conference Golf Championship in Hot Springs.
SAU junior Roman Timmerman matched his round two 74 with a final round 74 on Tuesday to finish tied for sixth in the 50-golfer field.
Freshman Caleb Miller (T17) and senior Kade Johnson (T20) joined their teammate in the field's top 20 as Southern Arkansas shot a collective 301 in its final 18 holes to card a 54-hole total of 889 (+25) and finish in a tie with Harding.
Timmerman's 69 in Monday's opening round helped the Canadian put together a nice overall scorecard with a 69-74-74 to finish at 217 for the tournament. He birdied nine holes and led the team with 35 pars, while finishing four under in par-5 scoring, two over in par-3 scoring and four over on par-4 scoring; all marks that rank in the top 20 among the competitive field.
Miller's first appearance in a postseason tournament ended with a round three 75 as he coupled that with his Monday effort of 76-71 to post a 222, while Johnson's 75 on Tuesday was added to consecutive rounds at +2 as he totaled a 223.
Miller led the team with 10 birdies and finished at four under on par-5 scoring. Johnson's final GAC Championship included nine birdies and the second-best par-5 scoring mark of -7.
Senior Calum Graham shot his second straight round of 77 as he produced a three-round total of 229 highlighted by a +3 mark in par-3 scoring. Junior Garrett Davis rounded out scoring for the Muleriders on Tuesday with an 81 that ran his tournament scorecard to 233. He matched the par-5 scoring efforts of both Timmerman and Miller as he went four under, while recording the second-most pars on the team with 32.
Southern Arkansas awaits its NCAA postseason fate. Currently the No. 8 seed in the Central Region, the Muleriders will learn of any potential postseason berth at 5 p.m. Friday.