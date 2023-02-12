BENTONVILLE -- Sophomore RHP Sydney Ward tossed the program's 17th no-hitter and Southern Arkansas combined for 25 runs on two dozen hits to pick up a pair of wins on Saturday at the Alvy Early Memorial Classic.
SAU improved to 7-0 overall.
SAU dispatched Truman State 12-0 (5) and beat William Jewell 13-5.
Southern Arkansas 12, Truman State 0
Southern Arkansas 13, William Jewell 5
Ward picked up her fourth win of the season in grand fashion as she pitched the second no-hitter of her Mulerider career and the ninth for the Muleriders under head coach Jason Anderson.
She went 5.0 innings against TSU and struck out eight batters, while a hit-by-pitch with two away in the third was the lone blemish that kept her from being perfect on Saturday.
Offensively, an 11-run second inning (seven hits, four walks, three HBP, stranded the bases loaded) against Truman State and a four-run third (which tied the game) and three-run innings in the fourth and seventh against WJC highlighted the plate work for Anderson's squad.
Two players, Alyssa Miller and Ariana Rolle, were perfect at the plate on Saturday. Miller went 6-for-6 as her early season tear continues. She scored five runs and delivered four RBI. Rolle went 5-for-5 with five runs scored and two RBI. Jaxynn Dyson posted a 5-for-6 effort with a pair of home runs and team-high five RBI, while scoring five runs as well. Kamryn Moctezuma homered and delivered four RBI and Regan Dillon walked four times.
Eight of the two dozen hits went for extra bases as SAU finished +20 in scoring margin for the day.
In two games, opponents totaled 11 hits and struck out 14 times. Baylie Thornhill worked the WJC game in relief and went four innings scattering seven hits to pick up her second win of the season. Maci McJunkins faced one over the minimum in one inning of work.