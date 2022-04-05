The Great American Conference announced the Softball Weekly awards for the ninth week of the 2022 season.
Harding’s Emma Curry and Southern Nazarene’s Hailey Evans shared Player of the Week while Southern Arkansas’ Kiana Pogroszewski claimed Pitcher of the Week.
GAC SOFTBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Emma Curry, Harding, DP, Fr., Washington, Oklahoma
Curry went 10-for-16 as the Lady Bisons picked up five wins. In a doubleheader sweep of Christian Brothers, she collected a pair of hits, including a double. Against Arkansas-Monticello, she tallied three multi-hit, multi-RBI games. In game one, she slugged a three-run home run. In games two and three, she combined for six hits in seven at bats.
GAC SOFTBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Hailey Evans, Southern Nazarene, 3B, Fr., Deer Creek, Oklahoma
Evans helped the Crimson Storm earn a three-game sweep of Northwestern Oklahoma State as she drove in eight runs in the series. In game one, her three-run single opened the scoring in an 11-6 win. In game two, she hit a game-tying two-run home run - her first of the season - and added an RBI single. In the finale, she hit another two-run home run.
GAC SOFTBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Kiana Pogroszewski, Southern Arkansas, RHP, Fr., Ephraim, Utah
Pogroszewski picked up a pair of wins against Henderson State to improve to 8-3. She surrendered only one earned run across 11.2 innings of work. On Friday, she gave up four hits and struck out seven in 6.2 innings of a 7-4 win. On Saturday, she threw a one-hit shutout and recorded five strikeouts in an 8-0 win. Her 1.18 ERA leads the GAC.
